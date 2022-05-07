650 Shares in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Bought by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUMG. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 774,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,400,000 after buying an additional 603,799 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,908,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,837,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,438,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,710,000 after acquiring an additional 78,117 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,908,000.

NUMG traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $37.41. 58,495 shares of the stock were exchanged. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.14.

