6,895 Shares in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Acquired by NTB Financial Corp

NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 3,904.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ:CLDX traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 945,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,082. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.73. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $57.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 2.69.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,516.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

