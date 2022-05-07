7,165 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Bought by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,963,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,375,601. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Exelon had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 77.59%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

