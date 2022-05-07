73,000 Shares in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Acquired by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 73,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLBS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 59,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Caladrius Biosciences stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 546,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,330. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.68.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caladrius Biosciences Profile (Get Rating)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.