75,000 Shares in Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THACU) Bought by Difesa Capital Management LP

Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THACU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Separately, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Thrive Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000.

Thrive Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.10 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,777. Thrive Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09.

Thrive Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in healthcare and wellness industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

