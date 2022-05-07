7,565 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Purchased by NTB Financial Corp

NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 19,009 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.73.

VICI traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,071,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,970,170. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.55.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 63.44%. The company had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

VICI Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

