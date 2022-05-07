7,837 Shares in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KNBE. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth $561,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in KnowBe4 by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,251,000 after purchasing an additional 303,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.89. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $22.60.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.09 million. KnowBe4 had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.53.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $299,387.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,492 shares of company stock worth $709,738 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

