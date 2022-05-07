867 Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Acquired by Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 867 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in BHP Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in BHP Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.48) to GBX 2,300 ($28.73) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($29.98) to GBX 2,300 ($28.73) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.73) to GBX 2,500 ($31.23) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,190.65.

BHP traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.85. 3,399,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,915,079. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.18 and a 200 day moving average of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $82.07.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

BHP Group Profile (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.