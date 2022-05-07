$9.33 Million in Sales Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) to report sales of $9.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.83 million. LightPath Technologies reported sales of $10.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year sales of $37.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.43 million to $37.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $42.35 million, with estimates ranging from $40.04 million to $44.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.73.

In other news, Director Darcie Peck bought 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 29,500 shares of company stock worth $60,880 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,228,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $3,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

LPTH traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 132,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,250. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $42.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.55. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $3.57.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

