9,001 Shares in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Bought by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,001 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. NetEase comprises 0.4% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 28.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,243 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in NetEase by 16.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,306,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,556,000 after purchasing an additional 887,504 shares in the last quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in NetEase by 15.1% in the third quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 4,445,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,328,000 after purchasing an additional 583,113 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 118.9% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its holdings in NetEase by 12.9% in the third quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,772,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,810,000 after purchasing an additional 315,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTES traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,618,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,867. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $120.84. The stock has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.49%.

NTES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.11.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

