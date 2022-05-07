$92.34 Million in Sales Expected for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) to announce $92.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DZS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.51 million. DZS posted sales of $82.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year sales of $394.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $388.55 million to $400.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $432.91 million, with estimates ranging from $420.32 million to $445.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. DZS had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DZSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of DZS from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DZS stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.84. 72,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,017. DZS has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $354.64 million, a P/E ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DZS by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,974,000 after purchasing an additional 200,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DZS by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after acquiring an additional 61,013 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of DZS by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,083,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DZS by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 481,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 162,028 shares during the period. Finally, First Washington CORP boosted its holdings in shares of DZS by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 372,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

