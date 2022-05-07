921 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Purchased by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 921 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.58. 2,457,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.65. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $164.75 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.02. The company has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36.
NXP Semiconductors Profile (Get Rating)
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
