921 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Purchased by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 921 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.58. 2,457,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.65. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $164.75 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.02. The company has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.30.

NXP Semiconductors Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.