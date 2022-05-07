925 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after buying an additional 1,702,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,817,000 after buying an additional 910,709 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,917,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $68,144,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1,533.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,031,000 after buying an additional 271,935 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.78.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $4.44 on Friday, hitting $247.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,374.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -1,777.78%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

