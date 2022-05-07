A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 51.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.84 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:AMRK traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.32. The stock had a trading volume of 225,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,619. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.30. The company has a market capitalization of $809.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of -0.45. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $89.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $849,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $36,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,233 shares of company stock worth $2,975,497. 25.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $758,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 28.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMRK shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

