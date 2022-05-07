AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Price Target Lowered to SEK 190 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 200 to SEK 190 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cheuvreux raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a reduce rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from SEK 150 to SEK 200 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 57 to SEK 55 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AB Electrolux (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.00.

Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $59.71.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

