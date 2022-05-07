ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ABB during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 34.3% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.43. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

