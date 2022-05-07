AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.3% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,868,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1,661.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,393 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 183.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 10.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,233,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,720 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.44.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $152.83. 6,145,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,624,160. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.73. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $269.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.34% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

