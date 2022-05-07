ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ACIW. StockNews.com started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

ACIW opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.10. ACI Worldwide has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average is $32.05.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $323.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.86 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 9.32%. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 83,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 7.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

