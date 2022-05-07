Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.07 and the lowest is $2.84. Acuity Brands posted earnings per share of $2.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year earnings of $11.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.55 to $12.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acuity Brands.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share.

AYI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Acuity Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Acuity Brands by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded down $5.96 on Friday, hitting $166.52. The stock had a trading volume of 456,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,295. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.14 and a 200 day moving average of $195.10. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $159.57 and a twelve month high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

About Acuity Brands (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acuity Brands (AYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.