Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

ADMP opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.31% and a negative net margin of 458.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 192,403 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 541,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

