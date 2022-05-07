adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €290.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($305.26) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($357.89) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €285.00 ($300.00) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($263.16) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($315.79) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($278.95) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €294.38 ($309.87).

ADS stock opened at €181.36 ($190.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €203.37 and a 200-day moving average price of €238.58. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($172.26) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($211.59).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

