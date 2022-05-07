Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. Adient has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.82.

Get Adient alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Adient by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 18,245 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 91,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Adient by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 48,148 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 50,393 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Adient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.