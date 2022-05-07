Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) Trading Up 2.6%

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 76,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 679,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aditxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aditxt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aditxt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aditxt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Aditxt by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 187,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 124,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aditxt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

About Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX)

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

