Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) Trading Up 2.6%

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 76,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 679,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aditxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68.
About Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX)
Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.
