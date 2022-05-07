ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.74

ADLER Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €4.74 ($4.99) and last traded at €4.94 ($5.20), with a volume of 22112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €4.96 ($5.22).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €7.25 and a 200-day moving average of €7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25.

About ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL)

ADLER is one of Germany's leading residential property companies with a focus on affordable housing. Its portfolio is primarily located in – or on the outskirts of – large and growing conurbations in northern, eastern and western Germany and has considerable upside potential in terms of revaluation gains, vacancy reduction and rent uplifts.

