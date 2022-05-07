Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.34 billion. Adobe posted sales of $3.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year sales of $17.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $17.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.94 billion to $20.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.75.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 211,062 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,892,316,000 after buying an additional 121,756 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $9.50 on Friday, hitting $391.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,522,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,984. Adobe has a 1 year low of $382.82 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $526.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

