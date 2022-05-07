Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Issues Earnings Results

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $397.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries updated its Q2 guidance to $0.75-1.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $78.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.61. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $73.26 and a 12 month high of $114.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1,016.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 336,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,642,000 after acquiring an additional 306,370 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.18.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

