Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries updated its Q2 guidance to $0.75-1.35 EPS.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.61. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $114.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 52.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 375,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,169,000 after purchasing an additional 33,040 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $749,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 318.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 59,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 45,133 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $903,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

