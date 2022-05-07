Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives C$11.65 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.65.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price objective on Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on Advantage Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

AAV stock opened at C$10.80 on Wednesday. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$159.26 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 1.2100001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total transaction of C$1,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,162,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,714,470.48. Also, Director Stephen Balog purchased 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$27,236.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at C$544,712.52. Insiders have sold a total of 339,000 shares of company stock worth $3,122,475 in the last three months.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

