Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGLE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 80,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $187,384.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn purchased 67,472 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $130,220.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 257,328 shares of company stock valued at $545,246. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 864.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

