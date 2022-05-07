Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $8.50.
Several research firms have recently commented on AGLE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.65.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 864.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.
