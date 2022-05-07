Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS.

NASDAQ:AERI traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 726,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,522. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $19.26.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 357.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.52.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.