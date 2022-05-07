Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target Lowered to $222.00 at Citigroup

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $183.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.67.

NYSE AMG opened at $129.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.08 and a 200-day moving average of $151.54. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $121.32 and a 1-year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.31. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In related news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

