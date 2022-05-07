Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.23. 3,073,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,693. Aflac has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Aflac by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

