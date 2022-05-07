Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ALRN remained flat at $$0.43 on Friday. 212,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,867. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALRN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 56,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

