Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €3.20 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.20 ($3.37) price target on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AF. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.56 ($2.69) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €4.15 ($4.37) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($1.89) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.21) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.10 ($3.26) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

AF opened at €3.95 ($4.16) on Friday. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of €6.88 ($7.24) and a twelve month high of €14.65 ($15.42). The company has a fifty day moving average of €3.94 and a 200-day moving average of €4.03.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

