Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the transportation company on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th.

Air Lease has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Air Lease has a payout ratio of 12.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Air Lease to earn $6.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

AL stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.73. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.85. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $596.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 9,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

