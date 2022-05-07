Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Announces Earnings Results

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals updated its Q3 guidance to $2.55-$2.65 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $10.20-$10.40 EPS.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.82. 1,293,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.19. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. SG3 Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.40.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

