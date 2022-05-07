Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Announces Dividend of $0.50

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
NASDAQ AIRTP opened at $23.25 on Friday. Air T has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $26.00.
About Air T (Get Rating)
