Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $195.00 at KeyCorp

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $194.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $135.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The firm has a market cap of $87.33 billion, a PE ratio of 117.10 and a beta of 0.27.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. Airbnb had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,844 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.93, for a total value of $1,135,624.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 27,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $4,174,892.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 723,246 shares of company stock worth $118,858,067 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

