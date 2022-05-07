Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is a provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions which provide interoperability with other vendors. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., formerly known as New Beginnings Acquisition Corp., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Airspan Networks from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Airspan Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airspan Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

MIMO stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Airspan Networks has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.38 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airspan Networks will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Airspan Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $801,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airspan Networks by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airspan Networks (Get Rating)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc provides 5G end-to-end, 4G, open RAN, and fixed wireless access hardware and software worldwide. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

