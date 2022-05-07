AirSwap (AST) Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

AirSwap (AST) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $16.55 million and $494,149.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AirSwap has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,827.75 or 1.00006812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00029715 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AST is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

