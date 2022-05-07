Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ AKUS opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. Akouos has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46.

Akouos ( NASDAQ:AKUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that Akouos will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Akouos by 107.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Akouos by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Akouos by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Akouos by 171.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Akouos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

