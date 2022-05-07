Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stake Decreased by Discovery Value Fund

Discovery Value Fund lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 61,822 shares during the quarter. Albemarle accounts for 3.4% of Discovery Value Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Discovery Value Fund owned 0.34% of Albemarle worth $93,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALB. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.86.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB traded up $5.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.41. 2,320,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.35. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $152.58 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

