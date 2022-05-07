Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Reaches $0.0232

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $103.14 million and approximately $21.58 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.48 or 0.00331280 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00076602 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00096398 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006123 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Bitlocus (BTL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,438,237,977 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

