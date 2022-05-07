Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.28. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $594.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.36 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AQN. National Bankshares lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AQN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.78. 2,273,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,831. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $16.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 170.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

