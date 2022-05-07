Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

NASDAQ ALHC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. 358,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,083. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $27.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.54.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

In other news, insider Donald Steven Furman sold 3,006 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $33,607.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $55,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,908 shares of company stock valued at $401,451.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,358,000 after purchasing an additional 753,296 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 582.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 794,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 678,311 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,997,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 426,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

