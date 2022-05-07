Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.03% and a negative net margin of 2,944.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS.

Aligos Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.04. 211,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,265. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.52. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $34.31.

ALGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 35,921 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,085,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

