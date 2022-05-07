Alimera Sciences (ALIM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $13.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Shares of ALIM opened at $5.45 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10.

ALIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alimera Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $1,137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 6.18% of Alimera Sciences worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

