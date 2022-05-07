Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ ALKT traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 718,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,055. Alkami Technology has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $42.32. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkami Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,882,000 after acquiring an additional 947,999 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 85,307 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 708.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares during the period. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

