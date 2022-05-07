Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $932,000. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,818,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 5,613 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,863.71, for a total transaction of $16,074,004.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 594,065 shares of company stock valued at $141,841,002 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $21.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,313.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,763,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,694. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,230.05 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,615.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,758.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.