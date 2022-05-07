Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 805 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,680,864,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 149,779.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 534,711 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6,039.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 307,539 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,380,000 after buying an additional 166,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $431,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,314.08.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 550,230 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,069 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $15.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,314.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,985,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,496. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,193.62 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,606.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,750.83.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

